Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Residents in Hyderabad's flood-affected areas have said they will not be able to celebrate Dusshera this year, due to the heavy financial losses they suffered due to the recent torrential rains, in which they suffered damages.

Hyderabad has seen heavy rains and flooding over the last week and residents from the flooded areas have been facing problems due to water entering their houses.

Maheshwarlal Desai, a local said, "The lake behind my house gets flooded due to rains and this year it has become even worse with water entering our houses as it has been raining over the last one week. The whole of my house had drowned underwater and all the furniture has been lying underwater for the last one week."

"I along with my family have been living at my close relative's house," he added.

He further said, "This festival season we are unable to celebrate Dusshera, due to the floods. All our furniture has been washed away, we are facing financial issues."

G Kavita, resident of Sai Chitra Nagar, Ramantapur Hyderabad, speaking to ANI said, "It has been 13 years that we are living in this area and since last week our house has been submerged underwater due to floods, with all the furniture lying in the water."

"We moved to higher floors with our two children. A total loss of about Rs 13 lakhs has occurred as all our furniture has been washed away and our vehicles are destroyed. As our prayer room has been completely flooded with water, this year we are not celebrating Dussehra festival," Kavita added. (ANI)

