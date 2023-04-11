Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao at the T-hub in Hyderabad.

Shiv Sena leader was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Asked' Not To Contest, Former CM Jagadish Shettar Refuses To Give Into BJP Leadership.

Taking to Twitter Aaditya said, "Always fantastic and encouraging to meet @KTRBRSji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth. Visited the @THubHyd and witnessed the amazing work that's happened there for start-ups, innovators and ideators."

They discussed the common interests of sustainability, urbanism, and technology and how they will help fuel India's growth.

Also Read | UP Police File 30-Page Chargesheet Against Man for Tying Stone to Rat's Tail and Drowning It in Badaun.

The Shiv Sena leaders also witnessed the amazing work happening at the T-hub for start-ups, innovators and ideators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)