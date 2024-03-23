Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): In an act of bravery, a mother and daughter confronted two armed robbers who entered their residence in Hyderabad's Begumpet on Thursday, said police.

According to the police, on Thursday, around 1 PM Paigah Colony under Begumpet, two armed robbers with a country-made pistol and knife entered a residence in Begumpet and tried to rob and kill the residents.

One of the robbers was nabbed at the time of the incident, while the second was later held by GRP.

A CCTV video of the incident also surfaced, in which both the mother and daughter can be seen confronting one of the robbers despite him being armed.

Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP North Zone, Hyderabad, said, "Two armed robbers with a country-made pistol and knife entered into a residence in Begumpet and tried to rob and kill the residents. In defence mother and daughter fought them, snatched pistol and chased them away. One robber was caught on the spot and another was caught by GRP police. We are verifying their previous history."

As per the reports, one of the accused had allegedly visited the victim's house in 2022 on the pretext of cleaning. This time, he returned with one of his accomplices, intending to rob the house. The duo stayed in a lodge at Secunderabad Railway Station and also did reiki at the house.

Thursday, they reached the house pretending to courier boys and despite being asked to stay at the gate, they entered the house and attempted robbery. (ANI)

