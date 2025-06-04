Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): An unidentified female dead body was found in a bag near Vijaya Durga Associations Colony under Bachupally Police Station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Wednesday.

Locals informed the police after noticing a foul smell, and the police reached the spot, registered a case, and formed special teams to investigate the crime.

Also Read | Chandni Chowk Robbery Cracked: Delhi Police Crack Daylight Robbery Through Jail Contacts and Social Media; 4 Arrested (Watch Videos).

According to a police official, "On June 4 (Wednesday), based on information received, a team from Bachupally Police Station visited Vijaya Durga Owners Association Colony near Reddis Lab and found a bag emitting a foul smell. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain an unidentified female body, approximately 25-35 years old, wearing a maroon-colored dress. Under the supervision of K Suresh Kumar, IPS, DCP, Balanagar Zone, special teams have been formed to investigate the case."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

In a separate incident which occurred last month on May 26, a bar brawl turned deadly in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, leaving one person dead after being attacked with a beer bottle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM at Good Day Bar, located under the Uppal police station limits. A dispute broke out between groups at nearby tables, during which Sravan Kumar attacked Pawan Kumar.

The police said, "Yesterday night, around 10:30 PM, at Good Day Bar, a group of members wTelangaere consuming drinks when a ruckus ensued with people at a nearby table. One man, Sravan Kumar, attacked the deceased, Pawan Kumar, on the head, and he died on the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)