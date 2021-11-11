Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Hyderabad's Secunderabad, one of the most prestigious technical training institutions of the Indian Army, has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an 'A' grade, according to an official release on Wednesday.

NAAC is an autonomous accreditation body established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country on the basis of the quality of education, teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, faculty and staff infrastructure and the institutional environment, with an overall objective of promoting quality higher education in the country.

NAAC assessment encompasses evaluation of all facets of training based on seven stringent criteria as laid down in NAAC guidelines. MCEME had registered for NAAC accreditation in 2020 and had qualified in the rigorous online assessment based on its self-study report, the release said.

The MCEME was recently awarded the 'Utkrishth Sansthan Vishwakarma Award' by AICTE for 'Maximum impact created against the spread of COVID-19' across India and the 'New Code of Education' award in recognition of the innovations carried out in impacting training during the pandemic in building and enabling best digital practices in the field of education, read the release. (ANI)

