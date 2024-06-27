Channapatna (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed regret today over former MLA Kumaraswamy's derogatory remarks towards government employees, calling them "slaves."

Speaking at the 'Government at your doorstep' program in the taluk, Shivakumar stated, "I apologize for the statement made by the former MLA regarding government employees who dedicate their lives to serving the people."

He was indirectly referring to Union Minister Kumaraswamy calling government employees "slaves" when he was the MLA of Channapatna.

He emphasized the noble nature of government work, quoting the slogan adorning the Vidhana Soudha, and invoked the legacy of Kengal Hanumanthaiah from the district, underscoring the principled commitment of government employees.

"Government work is God's work, slogan is written on Vidhana Soudha built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who hailed from this district. Government employees work on the same principle," he added.

Shivakumar warned officials that strict action would be initiated if they demanded bribes from farmers and poor people. "Tell me if any government officer or employee asks for bribes, I will handle it. Government employees get salaries while farmers don't get a salary or pension. Officials have to step into the shoes of farmers and the poor and understand their needs," he said.

"The previous MLA had not done anything for the constituency, but I won't discuss that now. I will work hard to win over you. I have brought the government to your doorstep to resolve your issues. Many people are asking for pension, house and sites, we will look into it. The previous MLA did not have any intention of doing these things," he added.

"I will get a special grant of Rs 150-200 crores to complete all the pending works in the taluk. The work of providing 1.5 TMC water from Sattegala is being supplied at the cost of Rs 540 crore. Rs 1.40 crore has been sanctioned to erect a retaining wall against Kodihalla," he explained.

"We will be setting up world-class Karnataka public schools in the district and work on some of the schools has started in association with Toyota," he said. (ANI)

