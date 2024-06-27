New Delhi, June 27: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS here late on Wednesday night, sources said, adding that the condition of the former Deputy Prime Minister is stable. The 96-year-old leader has been kept in a private ward under the supervision of doctors of the Urology Department, the sources said. PM Narendra Modi Meets BJP Veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Before Staking Claim As Prime Minister (Watch Videos).

LK Advani Admitted to Delhi AIIMS

#WATCH | Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has been admitted to AIIMS where he is stable and under observation. Visuals from outside AIIMS. https://t.co/GJiZTDk2Nc pic.twitter.com/ZADZIMGz1B — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

He served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu. He also served as BJP President three times.

