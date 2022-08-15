New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he addressed the public on Independence Day.

Singh called Nitish Kumar 'Amarbel' (dodders) while reacting to Kumar's promise to provide 20 lakhs jobs to the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day.

Also Read | Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils Ola Electric Car With 500 km Range; Check Details.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Nitish Babu will break the record of being Chief Minister for 20 years, but he is like a 'amarbel' that will never be able to become a tree. Bharatiya Janata Party made him the Chief Minister last year. I challenge Nitish to form his own government.""Now he has competition with his nephew who has the key of power. Earlier, Tejaswi promised for ten lakhs jobs and now he promised for twenty, but they should remember that they will have to answer about every penny of the public," he further said. Giriraj Singh took a dig at the JDU-RJD alliance and said, "His nephew (Tejashwi Yadav) used to call Kumar 'Paltu Chacha' and Lalu Yadav also once said that he is like a snake who keeps changing his skin. I am not saying this, these are the comments which they made." In Independence Day address from Patna's Gandhi Maidan today, Nitish announced arrangements for additional 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the state in addition to the promise made by his deputy Tejashvi Yadav earlier and indicated that total employment opportunities created could eventually be higher.Kumar said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) alliance government aims to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.

"We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs," he said, adding that the state government will work hard everywhere to ensure this.Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejasvi Yadav to form the government in Bihar recently. (ANI)

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Speech: PM Narendra Modi Calls For A Decisive Fight Against Corruption And ‘Parivaarwaad’ From Ramparts of Red Fort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)