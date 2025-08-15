'New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of celebrating 79th Independence Day, said, "Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai."

Continuing his speech, the Prime Minister inspired the nation's people not to sit and lament over the global crisis.

"Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us," said PM Modi.

In his speech, he also hailed the success of Operation Sindoor and saluted the role of the armed forces who targeted terror sites in Pakistan. The operation, he said, was an expression of India's outrage at the Pahalgam terrorists' attack in which "husbands were killed in front of their wives and fathers were killed in front of their children after asking their religion."

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination," PM Modi said.

"On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion...Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage," he added.

PM Modi further stated that the Indus Water Treaty was an injustice to the people of India and was "one-sided.

"India and its farmers have the sole right over the country's share of Indus river waters, the Prime Minister said."The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India's share of water belongs only to India and its farmers. A compromise on farmers' interests and national interests is not acceptable to us. India has decided that blood and water will not flow together. Our country has been bearing the pain of terrorism for many decades," he said. (ANI)

