Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day, Indore Central jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct in the jail on Saturday.

According to the jail authority, these prisoners were serving their sentence of life imprisonment in the Indore central jail.

One of the prisoners has got a driver job in the city, said the Jail authority.

Munna Ramchandra, a prisoner who was released on the occasion, told ANI, "I am glad that I am going back home to my family."

"I am grateful to the police for providing me with a job as well," Ramchandra said.

Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, Jail Superintendent, advised the released prisoners to live a life with dignity and respect. (ANI)

