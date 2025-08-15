Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In his address, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the soldiers who have safeguarded India's borders and bolstered internal security since independence.

Highlighting the bravery and prowess of the Indian Army, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is an opportunity to pay our tribute to our soldiers who have protected the country's borders and enhanced internal security since independence. Recently, we have all witnessed the valour and courage of the Indian Army, along with its capability and strength."

He further emphasized the uniqueness of Operation Sindoor, noting, "During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army soldiers demonstrated India's capabilities through the successful execution of the entire operation. Every Indian understands that Operation Sindoor is unique in this sense because the weapons used by our soldiers--such as missiles and drones--are indigenous...."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of 1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program. (ANI)

