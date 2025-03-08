By Shalini Bhardwaj

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Anjali, a 20-year-old TB survivor, is working hard to spread awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh. In many places, TB is still seen as a social stigma, making it difficult for patients to talk about their illness.

Also, a team of experts is working on war footing for the 100-day Intensive TB Elimination Drive.

Speaking to ANI, TB warrior Anjali said, "I was diagnosed with TB in 2021... I first got treated at a private hospital... But I did not get relief from my prescribed medicines... Then, an ASHA worker from my area took me to a district hospital, where I continued my treatment... I also got a Nikshay Poshan Kit and Rs 500... I was TB-free after 8 months of treatment..."

She further talked about how she became the TB warrior, "I received training as a TB warrior at a district hospital in Lucknow and joined as a warrior on February 28, 2022... When I was first diagnosed with TB, I hid my illness. So I motivate patients to talk about their diagnosis so that they can get treatment..."

Anjali is a TB warrior, but due to social stigma, she also preferred to hide her TB disease, but after seeing that it's treatable, she decided to create awareness.

'When I discuss about my story, they feel motivated because most the time, people don't want to share about TB. Even when I was diagnosed with TB, I also didn't share with anyone. But later, when my medical condition was improved, then I started creating awareness," Anjali said.

She also stressed the importance of early detection and said, "If timely TB is detected and a patient informs about the disease without hiding then transmission to other family members can be avoided."

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) is implemented under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM). NTEP has made significant efforts to make India TB free. The incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7% decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023. TB deaths has reduced by 21.4% from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023. (ANI)

