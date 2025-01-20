New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the DG NCC Road Camp 2025 on Monday, and presented the prestigious Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to outstanding NCC cadets.

Addressing the gathering, Singh emphasised the significant role of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in shaping the youth of India.

"We regularly meet NCC children and engage in conversations with them. NCC gives you so much - wherever you go in the future, you will bring glory to your home, society, and country. After joining NCC, you become an integral part of it. It is a matter of pride for you. It strengthens your shoulders during training, and later, these strong shoulders bear the weight of the nation's progress, he stated.

The Defence Minister went on to share some wisdom with the cadets: "I tell my students to consider your mind as a circle. The more you increase the circumference of this circle, the greater the magnitude of happiness and bliss you will experience. This will lead to permanent happiness. The circumference of the mind is directly proportional to the magnitude of happiness, and there is no limit to happiness, so happiness can never be proportional."

Singh emphasised the unity in diversity in India. He expressed confidence that the energy and enthusiasm of the cadets signify a bright future for the nation.

"Whenever I meet my cadets, I not only see cadets, I also see the image of India in you. A country whose branches are many, but whose roots are one, whose rays are many, but the light is one. To say this, you have come here from different places, many languages with many cultures and many rites and I can see unity between them. The energy and enthusiasm in you, I can see that our future is bright as a path and will continue to be bright. This is my firm belief," he said. (ANI)

