New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has issued a refund of Rs 1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from April 1 to December 20.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 20th December,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 49,194crore have been issued in 1,35,35,261 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 95,133crore have been issued in 2,11,932 cases," Income Tax tweeted.

This includes 99.75 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 20,451.95 crore, it said. (ANI)

