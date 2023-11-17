Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress state president, Kamal Nath, on Friday said he was positive that the grand old party would wrest the state from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters before casting his vote in the ongoing elections in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said, "I have faith in the people to make the right choice. I trust the public to side with the truth."

In a swipe at the incumbent CM, he added, "I am not Shivraj Singh Chouhan and will, hence, not claim that we are winning these many many seats. I will leave that for the people to decide."

"The BJP has police, money, and administration at its disposal for a few more hours. Yesterday, I received several phone calls and also a video clip that shows liquor and money being distributed to lure voters," the Congress state chief claimed.

Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 pm.

BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters.

There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons. The counting of votes for the five states including Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

Polling for the second phase in Chhattisgarh began at 8 pm and will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency will be held from 7 am to 3 pm.

For Chhattisgarh, over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling. A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats.

While polling is being held in a single phase in Madhya Pradesh, voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7. (ANI)

