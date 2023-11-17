New Delhi, November 17: With the voting in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (second phase) underway, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that the grand old party was storming with a huge majority in both states and also urged the people to exercise their franchise. Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, "In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Congress is storming with a huge majority. Get out of your homes, vote in large numbers today - and elect a Congress government that the poor, farmers, women and youth trust."

He also attached a minute long video on the promises of Congress in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, "Today is the election and I am sure that the people of Madhya Pradesh will teach a hard lesson to scams, lies, conspiracies to make people fight among themselves and the mentality of considering the chair as a fiefdom." Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Begins for Second Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Over 950 Candidates in Fray.

"People are giving us immense love and support. I am relieved that eighteen years of misrule is about to end and a Congress government that speaks the truth, listens to the people, walks the path of love and peace is about to come to Madhya Pradesh," she said.

"But your love will not be estimated by simple majority. Our government needs a massive and comprehensive mandate, which itself is being echoed by your love and enthusiasm. Convert your mind's storm into votes today. Send us to the assembly by winning so many seats that no one can even dream of stealing or hijacking our government. I know: You have this power," she said. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Begins in All 230 Seats, BJP, Congress Contend for Power in High-Stakes Battle (Watch Video).

Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and second phase of polling for 70 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh is currently underway. Congress is seeking a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh and a return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

