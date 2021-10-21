Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday, said police.

Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the pilot has been injured in the mishap.

Also Read | Microsoft Announces First Preview of Android Apps For Windows 11 Insiders.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'India Scripts History', Says PM Narendra Modi As Country Achieves 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)