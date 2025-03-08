Visuals of officials being at the spot of the crash (Photo/ANI)

Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) officials from Ambala airbase, Haryana Police, and other Army officials reached the site of a Jaguar aircraft crash in Haryana's Ambala on Friday to inspect the wreckage. An IAF official stated that the pilot had "manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation" before ejecting safely.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, officials said.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully maneuvered the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X. (ANI)

