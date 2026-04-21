BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Loylty Rewardz, a leading provider of customer engagement and loyalty solutions, today announced it has successfully achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 certification following a highly rigorous auditing process conducted by QRC Assurance and Solutions. Loylty Rewardz is the first loyalty management company in India to be officially PCI DSS certified and this milestone reinforces its commitment to safeguarding payment data with the highest global standards.

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In a fast-evolving payments landscape, protecting card data is not optional. The PCI DSS, issued by the PCI Security Standards Council, provides a strict baseline of technical and operational requirements. The comprehensive engagement required Loylty Rewardz to undergo deep-level audits of its technical and operational frameworks. To achieve this milestone, the company had to successfully demonstrate a resilient payment security environment through advanced access management, continuous monitoring, meticulous logging, and highly secure system configurations.

"Security isn't just a milestone for us; it's a standard we want to operate by," said Amresh Acharya, Managing Director & CEO of Loylty Rewardz. "For an organization that processes data daily, undergoing this rigorous certification process isn't just about compliance. It's about building trust among our stakeholders with every transaction, every reward, and every experience. With evolving cyber threats, our focus remains constant: stronger controls, sharper monitoring, and systems designed to stay ahead."

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Issued by the PCI Security Standards Council, the PCI DSS mandates a strict baseline of protective measures for any entity that processes, stores, or transmits payment card data. The exhaustive and robust audit process to achieve this certification confirms that Loylty Rewardz has moved beyond reactive security measures to a deeply preventive control framework around all of its payment operations.

The successful completion of this rigorous audit was the result of focused execution and clear ownership by the Loylty Rewardz Information Security team, working in close collaboration with Qualified Security Assessors (QSA) from QRC Assurance and Solutions (QRC).

"In any payment ecosystem, protecting cardholder data is a fundamental responsibility, not a choice," said Vamsi Krishna M., Founder and CEO of QRC Assurance and Solutions. "Effective payment security goes beyond implementing controls--it requires demonstrable evidence that controls are properly designed, consistently operating, and continuously monitored. This certification reflects Loylty Rewardz's disciplined approach and commitment to safeguarding sensitive payment information."

By successfully navigating this stringent certification process, Loylty Rewardz assures its banking partners, retail brands, and millions of end-users that their data is processed within a heavily fortified, continuously monitored, and globally certified environment.

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