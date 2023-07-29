New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Indian Air Force Chief recently interacted with personnel of a forward fighter base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness.

“During a recent visit to a forward fighter base, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with personnel of the base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness,” the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, last month, the IAF chief highlighted the need for the Air Force to adopt an "evolved approach" for the preparation of future military leaders to keep up with the "accelerated technology infusion" and "fight tomorrow's wars."

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari made these remarks while delivering a keynote address at a capstone seminar organised by the Indian Air Force and Centre for Air Power Studies.

The Indian Air Force conducted the first Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Program (WASP) culminating with a Capstone Seminar at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

"The impact of new technologies on the revolution in military affairs has made us to sit up and acknowledge the fact that new investments in military concepts would have to be made. The new ideas and organizational approaches must be preceded by an evolved approach to cerebral preparation of future military leaders. We are aware of the continuously rising technological and numerical edge that our adversaries have over us today. It is my firm belief that this can be neutralized by an intellectual edge the capacity of individuals to outthink, to outplan and to outsmart the adversary. This can be germinated through focused self-learning, supported by institution units of Higher education like the College of Air Warfare (CAW)," said Chaudhari at the outset of his address.

The seminar was conducted under the aegis of the College of Air Warfare and Centre for Air Power Studies. It was attended by senior officers from all three Services, air power scholars, academia from principal think tanks and premier colleges of the country. (ANI)

