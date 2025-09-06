New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Indian Air Force helicopters continue to carry out relief operations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been affected by floods.

IAF evacuated 541 people from the Bharmor-Chamba sector and airlifted over 10,000 kg of essential relief material in Kullu and Kishtwar sectors.

IAF said in a post on X that its assets are positioned for follow-up tasks, reflecting the commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

"Indian Air Force helicopters continue to provide relief operations across Punjab, Himachal and J&K, by having evacuated 541 people from Bharmor-Chamba sector and airlifting over 10,000 kg of essential relief material in Kullu and Kishtwar sectors. The IAF has assets positioned for follow-up tasks, reflecting the IAF's unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," IAF said.

The armed forces have been assisting people in states affected by floods.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Saturday said that floods continue to affect large parts of the state, with 48 more villages, 2,691 people and 2,131 hectares of standing crops coming under the impact during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of affected villages has risen to 1,996 across 22 districts, leaving a population of 3,87,013 hit by flood waters.

Providing district-wise details, the Minister informed that Jalandhar reported 19 newly affected villages, Ludhiana 13, Ferozepur 6, Amritsar 5, Hoshiarpur 4, and Fazilka 1. He said that rescue operations are continuing round the clock and in the past 24 hours alone, 925 more people have been moved to safety.

This has taken the total number of rescued persons so far to 22,854. The highest evacuations have been carried out in Gurdaspur where 5,581 people have been shifted, followed by Fazilka with 4,202, Ferozepur with 3,888, Amritsar with 3,260, Hoshiarpur with 1,616, Pathankot with 1,139, and Kapurthala with 1,428. (ANI).

