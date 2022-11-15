Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (centre) during the flag-off ceremony of electric vehicles on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian Air Force has inducted a fleet of 12 Tata Nexon electric vehicles to achieve reduction in carbon footprint and in keeping with the government's initiative on introduction of green mobility.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, flagged off the first batch of 12 electric vehicles in the presence of other senior officers and staff at Air Force Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, on Tuesday.

Also Read | National Press Day 2022: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Symbolises Free and Responsible Media in India.

Indian Air Force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles, according to a statement from Indian Air Force. Augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases, is also planned. The first batch of electric cars introduced on Tuesday will be deployed in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) units for performance monitoring and analysis, according to the statement.

To create a standardised inventory of vehicles, IAF also said it had already joined hands with the Indian Army in the ongoing procurement of electric buses and electric cars. These proactive measures reaffirm IAF's commitment to the National objective of transformation towards environment friendly mobility, it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Noida: 6 Injured as Car Hits E-Rickshaw Near Amity University, Two College Students Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)