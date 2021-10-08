New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to the air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and stated that IAF is steadfast in the service to the nation.

"Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience and being steadfast in the service to the nation," Singh tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also took to Twitter to salute the brave soldiers and their families and said that the nation is indebted for their dedication and valour

"On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, I salute our brave soldiers and their families. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force for safeguarding our skies with indomitable courage and determination. We are indebted for your dedication & valour for Maa Bharati. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

