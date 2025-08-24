New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Rajasthan after heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Kota and Bundi districts.

According to sources, the IAF is on standby at Kota Air Force Station to assist in rescue and relief missions.

Also Read | GPS Collars, QR Codes for Dogs in Shimla: Civic Body Launches GPS-Enabled Collars With QR Codes To Monitor Stray Dogs, Vaccinates 2,000 Canines As Programme Aims for First Dog Census in Country.

"Most of the areas around Kota and Bundi are inundated. One Mi-17 helicopter has already been airborne for assistance," the said.

The aircraft will help evacuate stranded residents and deliver relief material.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious Balloon With Pakistan International Airlines' Logo Recovered in Nai Basti Area (See Pic).

Both Kota and Bundi have witnessed severe flooding following heavy rainfall over the past two days.

On Friday, incessant showers also caused severe waterlogging in parts of Sawai Madhopur district, including the railway station premises, disrupting movement for commuters and residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the spell of heavy rains to successive low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal and moving west-northwest, which have strengthened the monsoon since August 14.

"The Monsoon is getting stronger again from August 14th because of the 'low-pressure systems' forming over the Bay of Bengal, which are moving west-northwest. Because of these systems, the Monsoon is active over central and southern India, and many parts of central and southern India received normal to above-normal rainfall during the week," the IMD said earlier.

According to IMD data, India received 22 per cent more rainfall than usual during this week.

"Rapid revival of Monsoon from 14 August due to back-to-back Low Pressure Systems (LPS) formation over the Bay of Bengal and their west-northwest movements, with the second LPS concentrated into a depression. Shifting of the monsoon trough to the south, and it was south of its normal position on most dates of the week," IMD said.

"Thus, active monsoon conditions prevailed over central and south peninsular India during the week, and the weekly cumulative rainfall over most of the meteorological subdivisions of central and south peninsular India was normal to above normal rainfall during the week. All-India weekly rainfall departure was 22% above the long-period average," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)