Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Three people including a suspended IAS officer were on Monday arrested from a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer district in connection with a multi-crore scam in Assam State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), police said.

The accused IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, a former Assam SCERT in-charge director, was earlier suspended in connection with a Rs 105-crore scam during her tenure.

The alleged scam happened between 2017 and 2022 in the name of running Open Distance Learning centres under the SCERT.

Sharma along with her son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh had managed to flee before police could arrest them.

On Monday, Sharma, Singh and contractor Rahul Amin were arrested with the help of Ajmer police from a hotel on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway, Kotwali SHO Dinesh Jeevnani said.

The Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell is investigating the case and six persons were arrested last week in Guwahati.

The SHO said that the three arrested accused were produced in the court of the Chief District Judge from where the team left for Guwahati with the three accused on a four-day transit remand.

