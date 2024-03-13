Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): An IAS officer conducted an inspection at a government health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad wearing a veil and posing as a patient.The officer said that she decided to conduct the inspection after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area.

"I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer an injection for a dog bite," Kriti Raj posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the area said.

Raj said that she took an appointment, spoke with the doctor and found his behaviour to be unprofessional.

"I went there anonymously in a veil. I sought an appointment and spoke with the doctor. The doctor's behaviour was not appropriate," she said.

Pointing out discrepancies in the attendance of staff at the health centre, the SDM said, "When I checked their attendance register I noted that some of them were absent. Some of them had signatures on the register but were not present at the health centre."

"Moreover around half of the stock of their medicines were found to be expired when we checked them," she added.

Cleanliness and proper hygiene were also not being maintained at the health centre, the SDM said.

Pointing out to the poor quality of service at the health centre, she said, "Even injections were not being given properly. The staff were not working with the motive to serve people."

On the steps that would be taken against the health centre officials from her office, Raj said "We have taken note of all these and we will investigate," adding that they will be sending them a report.

Visuals from the spot showed SDM Kriti Raj standing in a veil at the hospital with other patients. She was also seen checking and segregating stocks of medicine from the pharmacy at the hospital. (ANI)

