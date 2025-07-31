Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Senior IAS officer SP Goyal takes charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Upon taking charge, Goyal stated that he will prioritise zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.

"I would prioritise the priorities of the Chief Minister--zero tolerance towards crime, zero tolerance towards corruption, industrial development, and the principles established by the (former) Chief Secretary. I would try to implement the schemes of State and Centre swiftly... The priorities also include UP becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy. I would try to further advance it," he told mediapersons.

Also Read | 'Bharat Aam Mahotsav 2025': PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extend Wishes to Event Organiser and BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi, Hail Festival's Focus on Agri Innovation.

Earlier, during his visit to Rajapur in Chitrakoot on the occasion of the 528th birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

He affirmed that Chitrakoot is poised to emerge as a land of faith, security, and self-reliance. As part of his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Tulsi Janmkutir and had darshan of the manuscript of the Shri Ramcharitmanas preserved at the Manas Mandir.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

The Chief Minister also attended the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan held at Tulsi Resort, where he met with revered spiritual leaders Sant Murari Bapu and Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya. In his address to the saints, he highlighted the proud cultural and spiritual legacy of Chitrakoot, emphasising that the region is destined to become a land of faith, security, and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister also attended the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan held at Tulsi Resort, where he met with revered spiritual leaders Sant Murari Bapu and Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya. In his address to the saints, he highlighted the proud cultural and spiritual legacy of Chitrakoot, emphasising that the region is destined to become a land of faith, security, and self-reliance.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister reminded people that Lord Shri Ram spent over eleven years in Chitrakoot. He noted that this sacred land has been the karmabhoomi of revered figures such as Goswami Tulsidas, Maharishi Valmiki, and Nanaji Deshmukh. He further detailed the government's initiatives, including the development of the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Bundelkhand Motorway, Defence Corridor, and integrated tourism infrastructure in Chitrakoot.

The Chief Minister announced plans for constructing a riverfront along the Yamuna to boost tourism and local employment. He also mentioned the significant rise in crop production, particularly pulses, oilseeds, and maize, and assured continued support for farmers through soil testing and agricultural insurance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)