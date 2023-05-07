New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Sunday appointed Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education as the new Chief Secretary in Manipur.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to his parent cadre on the request of the Government of Manipur," Deepti Umashankar, Secretary Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer said in the letter.

Vineet Joshi, a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer, replaced Dr Rajesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary.

Earlier in February 2022, IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, was appointed as the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS(OR:1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education in addition to his existing assignments. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the official order read.

The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Earlier, on May 3, amid the prevailing disquiet and upturn in incidents of violence in the state, the district administration imposed a curfew in Churachandpur district, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing conflict. (ANI)

