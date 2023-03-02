New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday visited the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chandra toured the premises and said the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya will become a centre of attraction and inspiration for visitors of all communities from across the world.

He lauded the development of the railway station at Ayodhya and said that it would be able to attract four to five lakh passengers every day.

Chandra also interacted with the labourers at the temple site and said the pilgrimage centre will witness a spurt in job opportunities once the temple was opened for devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5, 2020 and it is expected to be open for devotees later this year.

