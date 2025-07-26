Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) team, led by Soumitra Dasgupta, presented a cheque of three crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the conservation and management of the newly notified Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve, said the statement.

Expressing gratitude for the generous support, the Chief Minister said that the funds would catalyse early-stage conservation activities such as the preparation of the Management Plan, the constitution of the Conservation Reserve Management Committee, and the capacity building of relevant stakeholders.

Also Read | Gaya Gangrape: Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Ambulance After Fainting During Government Recruitment Exam in Bihar; 2 Arrested.

He further added that this contribution would enhance community-led wildlife conservation initiatives and foster livelihood opportunities for local communities through eco-friendly activities.

Following the Chief Minister's announcement during the Wildlife Week closing ceremony, Tsarap Chu was formally notified as India's largest Conservation Reserve on May 7, covering an area of 1,585 square kilometres, the statement said.

Also Read | Is Salt Water Flushing 'Most Powerful Colon Cleansing Technique on Earth'? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim Going Viral.

The reserve lies in a strategic trans-Himalayan region, bordering the Union Territory of Ladakh to the north and adjoining the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary to the east, Kabjima Nallah to the south, and Chandertal Wildlife Sanctuary and Baralacha Pass to the west.

According to the statement, Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve is located in one of the high-density habitats of the Snow Leopards in Himachal Pradesh and supports a rich variety of Himalayan and Trans-Himalayan flora and fauna, including species such as Tibetan Wolf, Kiang, Bharal, Ibex, Tibetan Argali, and avifauna like Rose Finches, Tibetan Ravens, and Yellow-billed Choughs. The Reserve, which forms the catchment of the Charap Nallah, will serve as a crucial wildlife corridor connecting Kibber and Chandertal Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The Himachal CM Sukhu stated that this was a landmark step, as Tsarap Chu is now the largest conservation reserve in the country. He added that the Reserve was expected to promote eco-tourism, nature photography, camping, and wildlife research, significantly contributing to local livelihoods. The Tsarap Chu Conservation Reserve will be managed by a Conservation Reserve Management Committee, which will include representatives from local Panchayats to ensure inclusive and community-based management, aligning ecological goals with local needs.

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a coalition of 96 range and non-range countries, focuses on the conservation of seven big cat species, including Tigers, Lions, Leopards and Snow Leopards and their habitats across the globe. The Alliance has expressed keen interest in strengthening and expanding the Protected Area Network in high-altitude regions, such as Himachal Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife)-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Amitabh Gautam were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)