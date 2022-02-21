New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will host the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Week from February 21 to 27 where a series of cultural events and activities will be organised across the country, informed Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR on Monday.

As per the ICCR president, for the first time in the history of ICCR, the craft demonstration and exhibition of renowned Indian craftsmen will be organised exclusively for the diplomatic community. He also added that the ICCR will be inaugurating a 3-day long craft mela (Craft Fair) from February 23 to 25 at Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Talking to ANI about the event, Dr Vinay said, "we are organising this event which is named as Coalescence, a craft mela type event, where traditional artisans will be showcasing their talent whether they are working in bamboo or in textile or natural dyes, so on and so forth."

"For the first time in a way, ICCR has brought craft very prominently on its agenda. I mean because the definition of culture is very broad. It is not confined only to dances and music. They are important but crafts are equally important," Dr Sahasrabuddhe said. He further added that the 'Dustkari Haat Samiti' will also help them in organising the event.

Citing the challenges of COVID, Sahasrabuddhe said, "Slowly but certainly we are opening up to the new emerging situation and although Corona and the threats continue to be there, we are trying to make space to have all these events organised."

As per the ICCR president, the ICCR will be organising craft mela "Coalescence": Craft-Culture-Community-Climate on Wednesday at Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, New Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, in presence of Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and Kumar Tuhin, Director General, ICCR.

ICCR also informed that the event will be curated by Jaya Jaitley, Dastkari Haat Samiti and will be opening for the public on Wednesday from 2 pm to 7 pm and on February 24 and 25 from 11 am to 7 pm.

22 craft persons from different parts of India under 5 categories, which are crafts, textiles, traditional and folk art, beauty aromatics and recycled products, will be displaying their works all in natural, organic materials produced with non-polluting methods, the Rajya Sabha MP added. (ANI)

