New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday issued an advisory allowing on-demand testing for individuals who wish to get themselves tested and those undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at the point of entry.

The advisory for testing strategy recommended by the national task force on Covid-19 said that the state governments can decide simplified modalities for on-demand testing.

Also Read | Earthquake Near Nashik City of Maharashtra Reported, 4.0 Magnitude Tremors Felt, Says NCS.

"Testing on demand for all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry, and for all individuals who wish to get themselves tested; State governments to decide modalities," ICMR said.

It also suggested that 100 per cent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been the widespread transmission of the infection.

Also Read | BMTC Offers Free Rides to Students Taking Exams.

Under 'routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry', the advisory recommended testing of all asymptomatic high-risk individuals (people above 65 and those with co-morbidities etc.) in containment zones.

Besides, it said testing all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) cases, including healthcare and frontline workers. All asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts (in family and workplace, people aged 65 and above, those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities etc) of a laboratory-confirmed case are to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)