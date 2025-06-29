New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed senior officials to urgently identify land parcels near Delhi's dairy clusters where biogas plants can be established.

She returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon after a spiritual and administrative visit to the holy city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and resumed her official duties, said a government statement.

The chief minister during her visit on Saturday performed a barefoot Govardhan Parikrama, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Delhi.

She also inaugurated a biogas plant in Mathura and stressed her government is actively setting up similar plants in Delhi.

The chief minister upon returning issued directions to relevant department officials, asking them to identify sites near dairy clusters in Delhi where such biogas plants can be established, the statement said.

Gupta said the Delhi government is pursuing similar initiatives and has already held discussions with dairy colony residents.

She informed that Delhi's 12,000 plus dairies generate thousands of tons of cow dung daily, much of which flows into the Yamuna through drains.

"Proper disposal of cow dung is essential for making the Yamuna clean and pure again. Our government is serious about setting up bio-CNG plants and will soon begin work on two new projects near dairy colonies. This effort will help both in cleaning the Yamuna and generating green energy," said Gupta.

The chief minister criticised the previous government for neglecting the issue of cow dung management, adding that her government is committed to finding long-term solutions and has included these plants among its top priorities.

