Chaibasa, Feb 15 (PTI) An IED was found at a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations detected the improvised explosive device (IED) in the forest near Meralgada village in Goilkera police station area, they said.

The operations began on January 11 on a tip-off that top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were in the Kolhan area of the district, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

