New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) In a move to streamline the visa and migration application process, the Immigration New Zealand has announced the acceptance of the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) One Skill Retake option, officials said on Thursday.

IELTS One Skill Retake allows test-takers to retake any one of the four skills (listening, reading, writing or speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill the first time.

It has been recognised by the Immigration New Zealand as a valid and reliable means of assessing English language proficiency, meeting the stringent requirements for international migration to New Zealand, the officials said.

This innovation empowers individuals to enhance specific language skills, tailoring their language proficiency to better align with their unique strengths and needs. By enabling test-takers to focus on refining individual skills, the IELTS One Skill Retake facilitates a more personalised approach to language assessment.

"At IELTS, we continuously strive to evolve our offerings to meet the dynamic needs of our test-takers and the institutions that rely on our assessments. The acceptance of IELTS One Skill Retake by Immigration New Zealand is a testament to the quality and adaptability of our testing system.

"This progressive step allows applicants to refine specific language skills, providing a more tailored approach to demonstrating English language proficiency," said Warwick Freeland, Managing Director - IELTS, IDP Education.

IELTS One Skill Retake (OSR) is accepted by more than 900 organisations including UK Visas & Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and National Boards, Engineers Australia and Chartered Accountants ANZ for registration in their respective sectors and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month.

It is now available at selected IELTS test centres located in more than 100 countries worldwide. Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

"Immigration New Zealand's acceptance of IELTS One Skill Retake underscores our commitment to providing a more flexible and personalised language assessment experience.

"This development not only acknowledges the diverse language capabilities of test-takers but also aligns with our mission to facilitate seamless international migration opportunities," said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education.

