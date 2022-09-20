Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Union Minister Chintha Mohan criticised both the Central and the State governments and said if Congress comes to power at the Centre, a cooking gas cylinder will be provided for Rs 500.

"The poor became poorer in BJP government. BJP has not done anything for the country. Is bringing Cheetahs a development? They are using Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar photos. Aren't AB Vajpayee and LK Advani your leaders? Why doesn't PM Modi acknowledge them? I feel pity at Modi because he has not responded to the rising prices of gas and petrol. BJP will be limited to winning 100 seats in the 2024 elections," Mohan told ANI.

Criticising the state government in Andhra Pradesh, Mohan said, "Jagan has destroyed the education system."

"CM Jagan has corrupted the education system in the state. Scholarships and hostel charges are also not given. There is a situation where not a single teacher can work satisfactorily due to non-teaching tasks. Jagan was crowned by asking people to give him one chance. He is an unfit chief minister," Mohan told ANI.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharta Jodo Yatra, Mohan said, "Rahul Gandhi's trip is getting good response from people. Congress is sure to come to power in 2024. There is a need for Congress to come to power in the country and the state. Congress will get glory in the future." (ANI)

