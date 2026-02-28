Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Amazon has unveiled the first official look at its much-anticipated live-action adaptation of 'God of War,' confirming that production is now underway in Vancouver and revealing the lead cast in costume for the first time.

The newly released image features Ryan Hurst as Kratos, the formidable Spartan warrior turned god, alongside Callum Vinson as his young son Atreus.

Also Read | Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Get Married in 'Ranabaai' FIRST Song 'Endhayya Saami' (Watch Video).

The series, commissioned by Amazon Prime Video, marks the first live-action retelling of the globally popular video game franchise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQ9ch5kZym/

Also Read | 'Rajpal Naurang Yadav' YouTube Channel Launched: Actor Sets Out on 'New Journey' in Life Post Bail in Cheque Bounce Case (Watch Video).

As previously reported by Variety, the show will adapt the narrative arc of the two most recent God of War games, which follow Kratos as he attempts to raise his ten-year-old son while navigating the perilous world of Norse mythology.

According to the official logline, father and son embark on a journey to spread the ashes of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, Faye.

Along the way, Kratos strives to teach his son how to be a better god, while Atreus challenges his father to become a better human.

The ensemble cast also includes Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as the dwarf brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

The series has secured a two-season order at Amazon. Acclaimed television writer and producer Ronald D. Moore serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under his Tall Ship Productions banner. The first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye.

Executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon, with Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serving as co-executive producers.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)