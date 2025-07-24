Agartala, Jul 24 (PTI) Veteran communist leader Manik Sarkar on Thursday warned that if the Election Commission succeeds in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, similar exercises could follow in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where Assembly elections are scheduled in 2026.

Addressing a party rally, the former Tripura CM said the SIR exercise was launched suddenly, despite the regular revision of electoral rolls being completed in January 2024, in accordance with established convention.

"The objective of the SIR is to delete the names of those who are not Indian from the electoral rolls. But the Election Commission has no authority to determine citizenship. Its role in this process is against the spirit of the Constitution," Sarkar said.

Quoting media reports, Sarkar said around 52 lakh electors — mostly from minority, Dalit, OBC, and women communities — could be removed from the rolls in Bihar.

"The BJP knows it is in a weak position in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. They are aware that people from these communities will not vote for them. That's why the saffron brigade is trying to delete their names from the electoral rolls," he alleged.

"If the EC succeeds in the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar without any opposition or resistance, the same will be done in the states which will go to Assembly elections next year", he said. PTI PS

