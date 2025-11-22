New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in a transnational human-trafficking network that lured Indian youths to Myanmar and forced them to work in cyber-fraud compounds under conditions described as "cyber-slavery".

According to a press release from IFSO, the arrested individuals have been identified as Danish Raja, 24, a resident of Bawana, Delhi, and Harsh, 30, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. The arrests follow the repatriation of Indian victims who were rescued from a scam complex in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The case originated when Myanmar military authorities conducted a raid on a large cyber-fraud centre on October 22, freeing several Indian nationals trapped inside.

After temporary shelter in a humanitarian camp, the victims were assisted by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar and were flown back to India on Wednesday.

As per the release, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated with the repatriated individuals, who were screened to determine whether they had been trafficked for cyber-exploitation.

One of the victims, Imtiyaz Babu of Bawana's JJ Colony, lodged a formal complaint alleging that he had been misled with promises of a lucrative data-entry job abroad but was instead trafficked through Kolkata to Bangkok and onwards to Myawaddy in Myanmar.

Once in Myanmar, he and others were confined inside the KK Park scam centre, assaulted, kept under armed guard, and forced to carry out online fraud targeting US nationals.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday at the Special Cell under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immigration Act.

Investigators quickly traced and apprehended Danish Raja from Bawana. During interrogation, he confessed to maintaining active links with scam handlers in Myanmar and continuing recruitment operations in India even after being deported earlier in March 2025. His associate Harsh was subsequently arrested.

IFSO stated that the case highlights the evolving strategies of organised cybercrime syndicates, which have been using illegal cross-border movement, multiple vehicle handovers, intimidation, and physical violence to control trafficked victims. These syndicates reportedly operate large-scale scam compounds across border zones such as Myawaddy, relying on hostile conditions and armed guards to run fraudulent cyber-operations.

Police have recovered two mobile phones from the accused that contain alleged incriminating communications with overseas handlers. Digital forensic analysis of the devices is currently underway.

Further investigation is in progress to trace the financial trail, identify additional recruiters and handlers, and dismantle the wider network. (ANI)

