Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): Inspector General Border Security Force Dinesh Kumar Yadav visited the border under the Guwahati Frontier on Sunday and reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

"The IG BSF visited border outposts under Coochbehar district on the Indo-BD international border where he was briefed by DIG SHQ Coochbehar and Commandant 129 Bn BSF about operational preparedness, measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and discussed various remedies to control trans-border crimes," as per a press release from the BSF.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Gives Nod To Set Up Special Battalion for Security of Shree Jagannath Temple.

IG BSF chaired a Prahari Sammelan, interacted with troops and conveyed his warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas. He also applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of bordermen in safeguarding the borders and the efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On December 20, Director General of Border Security Force Nitin Agrawal, along with Additional Director General (Eastern Command Kolkata) BSF Sonali Mishra, during his visit to the BSF Guwahati frontier, reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness on the Indo-Bangladesh International border.

Also Read | Bihar: CBSE Cancels Registration of 26 Schools in State Over Lack of Facilities.

The DG BSF visited border posts in the riverine border area under Dhubri district on the Indo-Bangladesh international border where he was briefed by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IG BSF Guwahati Frontier and staff officers about operational preparedness, measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and discussed various remedies to control trans-border crimes.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peacetime role. It has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned in times of war and peace while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)