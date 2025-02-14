Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 14 (ANI): Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, met with Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday to discuss border security issues and the current security situation in the region, according to an official statement.

"Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier Shashank Anand, called on Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday," an official statement said.

Further the statement noted that BSF IG briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the security situation in the area of his responsibility and discussed various important issues of border security.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the need for constant alertness and synergy among various security agencies to effectively deal with any emergent situation in a coordinated manner, the release added.

Shashank Anand, IPS, took over the charge of Inspector General, BSF Jammu Frontier on February 7.

He is a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre.

Meanwhile LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the security scenario in Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials.

The DGP and IGP Jammu briefed LG on the future action plan and the proposed measures to tackle the security challenges to ensure a safe and secure environment for the common citizen, a release had said.

IGP Railways gave a detailed presentation on the security architecture of railways, and the roadmap put in place to strengthen the security of stations and the tracks.

The Lieutenant Governor had said that the focus should be on complete wipe-out of terrorism from Jammu Division.

"We should not even have remnant of terrorism in Jammu region. Take effective steps to wipe-out terrorism and ensure complete dismantling of the infrastructure and local support of terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor said, according to the release.

He directed the J-K Police officials to take strongest possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism.

"Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in the society are termed as terrorist action and they should be punished as per the law," the Lieutenant Governor had told police officials.(ANI)

