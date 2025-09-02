Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) will undertake grassroots-level research on the causes and remedies of floods, heavy rainfall, and recurring natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, its new Director, Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, stated on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "What I believe is the knowledge system, which is not in text, which passes from generation to generation, must be tapped. These people are here in Himachal Pradesh, and they are everywhere. Somehow we must reach them, talk to them, and try to understand: if this is happening, why is it happening? What are the remedies? What are the ways to make people in Himachal Pradesh safe from disasters?"

He added, "This is the idea to reach these people, interact with them, and provide policy-makers with constructive suggestions. Our findings, developed through grassroots-level research, could directly contribute to local issues. We are open for everything if government agencies are ready to tie up with us, we welcome that. At different platforms, what we refine will be our contribution. When it comes to policy formulation and government directives, I hope our contribution is taken into consideration. If we are called to help in any way, we will be more than happy to do so."

Chaturvedi, who took charge just a fortnight ago, said the institute's first General Body meeting will finalise a clear-cut roadmap for this research initiative.

"Since joining, I have held a few important consultations with members connected to this institute. The responses have been very positive. In our first General Body meeting, we will discuss these issues with key decision-makers and chart a definite plan on what we can do to address the challenges we are facing," he said.

The IIAS, he noted, is a six-decade-old institution, recognised among India's premier research institutes and known internationally for its scholarly work.

"My priorities are two-fold: to advance the institute's mandate and to explore new ways of expanding advanced research, especially in interdisciplinary areas. Alongside, I also believe in preserving Himachal Pradesh's folk culture, which is vast and diverse, and can be safeguarded through our work," Chaturvedi said.

On the institute's heritage property being open to tourists, Chaturvedi said, "The IIAS was opened to the public when it was given heritage status. The initial data I have gathered since joining shows that the tourist footfall here is quite high during the tourist season. We recently experienced a tragic incident when a wall collapsed, so the area is currently closed to the public. We want whatever we have preserved here to be seen by the general public. We also plan better facilities for visitors, including electric golf carts for elderly tourists, so they can move around easily."

Chaturvedi said restoration and preservation work is ongoing.

"CPWD is the main agency working here, but we also require certain clearances from the Government of India and the state government. Restoration work has started in the large kitchen area of the property. I have been informed that approximately 25% of the work is complete, and I will personally inspect the site. This is a beautiful building with a lot of history," he added. (ANI)

