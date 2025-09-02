Sonitpur, September 2: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Sonitpur, Assam, on Tuesday, at 17:33:29 IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 26.69 N and longitude 92.92 E. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Another 5.3-Magnitude Quake Strikes 134 Km East of Kabul After Hundreds Die in Recent Earthquakes.

In X post, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/09/2025 17:33:29 IST, Lat: 26.69 N, Long: 92.92 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Sonitpur, Assam." No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far. Further details are awaited.

