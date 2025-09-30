New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, successfully hosted the 15th Indian Management Conclave (IMC) 2025, Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Across two days, the conclave featured high-level plenaries, an international research conference, master classes, and the IMC Awards. Sessions ranged from "Leveraging AI in Indian B-Schools: Current State, Future Outlook" to a roundtable on "Artificial Intelligence in B-Schools: Insights, Challenges & the Road Ahead."

Faculty from IIT Delhi, INSEAD, University of Southampton, IFMR Graduate School of Business and other institutions shared research on AI-enabled pedagogy, ethics, employability and globalisation of management education.

The Valedictory Session saw the presentation of the IMC IRC Best Research Paper Award 2025, the IMC Awards for Excellence in Management Education 2025, and the IMC Distinguished Alumni Award 2025.

This year's Distinguished Alumni Award went to Rajesh Aggarwal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, for his contribution to trade policy and economic diplomacy.

Thanking his alma mater, he said that IIFT had shaped his values and outlook, calling the AI theme "timely and forward-looking," and emphasising the need for B-schools to reimagine their curricula, pedagogy, and industry collaboration.

The conclave opened with an Inaugural Session featuring a welcome address by Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, and an address by Amit Agnihotri, Founder & Chair, Indian Management Conclave. Dr. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, delivered the Inaugural Address as Guest of Honour, setting the tone for the two-day event.

He underscored the critical role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing competitiveness and called for Indian management institutions to embrace innovation and multidisciplinary learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Valedictory Session, held on September 26, was graced by Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he congratulated IIFT for creating a platform of global relevance and underlined that India is "moving from being a receiver of global education to becoming an exporter of world-class management education."

He highlighted IIFT's expansion into Dubai and its LinkedIn Top 50 Global MBA Program ranking as examples of India's rising intellectual capital, and urged B-schools to integrate Artificial Intelligence into curricula and pedagogy while maintaining ethics and human-centred values, the release stated. (ANI)

