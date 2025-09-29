New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) inaugurated the International Trade Negotiations Program for officials of the Department of Commerce (DOC) today. Organised by IIFT's Centre for International Negotiations (CIN), the program is designed to strengthen the negotiation skills of government officials and bolster India's global trade engagement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, he underlined the importance of institutional capacity building. "This program brings together all relevant topics delivered by experts in their respective fields. IIFT has always played an important role in international trade and negotiations, and we wish all participants the very best as they go through this unique learning experience," he said.

Prof. Vice Chancellor, IIFT, Rakesh Mohan Joshi, highlighted the institute's achievements.

"IIFT today enjoys top rankings on LinkedIn and NIRF, with placements reaching Rs 1.23 crore. We have recently opened campuses at Kakinada and GIFT City. Our Dubai campus, a long-held vision, has received approvals from the Ministries of Commerce, Education and Home Affairs, UGC and the Dubai Government and will start soon. We are also developing 30 case studies on bilateral trade and FTAs. Two landmark FTAs -- the India-UK FTA and CETA -- show how India can navigate complex trade scenarios even in tough times," he said.

Prof. Head (CIN & MDP) and Program Director, Rohit Mehtani, noted that the program reflects the vision of the Commerce Secretary. "This program reflects IIFT's continuing commitment to building the capacity of government officials in the complex area of international trade negotiations. The participants will gain practical insights and tools to negotiate more effectively in multilateral and bilateral forums," he said.

The initiative underscores IIFT's continuing role as India's premier institution for trade-related training, research, and policy support. (ANI)

