Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A), a premier has announced the launch of its new two-year Online MBA programme - a degree-granting post-graduate programme designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs who seek to strike a balance between the pressures of their work life and their professional aspirations.

The course is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years.

"The Online MBA programme is a blended (hybrid) programme that combines on-campus, in-person sessions and live interactive online sessions. The programme is meant for a seasoned cohort of participants with a minimum experience of three years. It will primarily be delivered in an online synchronous mode, suitably complemented through five distinct on-campus modules," IIM Ahmedabad said in a statement.

IIM Ahmedabad Director Professor Bharat Bhasker said that the course addresses a lot of problem areas for those professionals who are unable to join a full-time MBA course due to various reasons.

"The course is meant for people who have great leadership potential, as they are already part of the workforce. Either because of their career situation, where they are already in some kind of growth path or because of financial, family, location commitments they are unable to join full-time MBA so they end up becoming decision-makers or CEOs of the future. Our programme is geared toward addressing that," Professor Bharat Bhasker told ANI.

"We are excited to launch the Online MBA programme, which expands IIMA's reach and provides world-class education to working professionals and entrepreneurs around the world. This innovative programme combines the flexibility of online learning with the richness of on-campus interaction, ensuring participants gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers," IIM Ahmedabad Director added.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum of three years of full-time work experience and a bachelor's degree or equivalent can apply to the programme. The admissions will be based on an admission test (IIMA Admission Test (IAT)/ CAT/ GMAT/GRE) and a personal interview, IIM Ahmedabad said in a statement.

Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean (Programmes), IIM Ahmedabad said that the Online MBA programme is the most extensive of a new generation of programmes offered by the institution.

"It combines the ability of the online to reach across the world with the power of the offline to do things that are done best offline. We expect that through the Online MBA, practitioners will be able to further develop into some of the best leaders and managers of the world," Khokle said.

Elaborating on the format of the programme, Professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson (Online MBA) said that the programme curriculum is designed to equip participants with the functional and organizational skills necessary to thrive in a challenging world.

"It aspires to upskill working professionals by exposing them to managerial decision-making frameworks that are grounded in human behaviour, economics, finance, etc. The in-person classes conducted at IIMA focus on interpersonal and organisational dynamics that are complex to manoeuvre and hard to learn. On the other hand, the sessions that are held online through live classes are around content that is more amenable for quantitative and systematic analysis," Joshy Jacob said. (ANI)

