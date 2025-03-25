New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): In a significant move to enhance the efficiency and transparency of public sector logistics, supply chain, and inventory management, the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here today.

The MoU was signed in the presence of K. Sanjay Murthy, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Manoj Tiwari, the Director of IIM Mumbai, along with their respective teams.

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Man Kidnaps Yoga Teacher for Having Affair With His Wife, Thrashes Victim and Buries Him Alive; Husband and Aide Arrested (Watch Video).

This MoU represents an initiative spearheaded by CAG of India to actively engage with institutes of national importance, such as IIM Mumbai, excelling in various areas, to enhance the capacity building of Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) officials on a mass scale. By collaborating with such prestigious institutions, the CAG aims to strengthen auditing capabilities and improve resource management across government departments and public sector enterprises.

The MoU focuses on leveraging IIM Mumbai's academic expertise to support the CAG in refining audit methodologies for logistics, supply chains, and inventory management. Through this collaboration, IIM Mumbai will provide research, advisory services, and specialised training aimed at optimizing logistics and supply chain practices in the public sector. Additionally, the partnership will help develop new audit frameworks to improve the assessment and management of public sector operations.To kickstart this initiative, a customized training course for 45 CAG officials is scheduled to begin in the third week of April. The course is designed to equip CAG officials with the essential skills needed to effectively audit and manage logistics and supply chain operations within the public sector.

Also Read | 'Black Magic' Performed Near Bombay High Court? Lemons, Sindoor, Black Voodoo Dolls Around Mumbai's Heritage Structure Sparks Buzz.

K. Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with IIM Mumbai will strengthen our capacity to audit and enhance the management of logistics and supply chains in the public sector. It is crucial for the effective use of public resources, and we look forward to the collaborative efforts that will emerge from this MoU."

This collaboration between IIM Mumbai and the CAG of India marks an important step in improving the management, accountability, and efficiency of public sector logistics, supply chains, and inventory management, ultimately contributing to better governance and resource utilization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)