Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER, Bhopal) has taken several initiatives to achieve the key features of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through various programs implemented at the Institute.

The NEP 2020 is a comprehensive policy that aims to transform the education system in the country and make it more inclusive, flexible, and interdisciplinary. By aligning with NEP 2020, IISER Bhopal is majorly focusing on syllabus, student nurturing, well-being and performance, faculty support in research & teaching and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the implementation of NEP 2020, Director of IISER Bhopal, Siva Umapathy said, “Policy framed out under NEP is timely and futuristic and the implementation requires the participation of various stakeholders, including faculty, administrators, students and the Ministry of Education. If we all have common goals many of the policy’s objectives can be achieved. There are always challenges for any new changes that we bring in but if we have proper transparent methodologies, feedback mechanisms and periodic revisions policy’s goals can be achieved.”

“Implementation of NEP 2020 is possible at IISER Bhopal because of the faculty’s active support and acceptance of the new paradigms and willingness to deliver and participate in the designing courses and supporting them,” the Director of IISER Bhopal added.

IISER Bhopal has implemented a few features of NEP 2020 emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary studies and research, encouraging students to explore diverse fields of knowledge and promoting collaboration between different disciplines.

The Institute also has peer counsellors to look after students' mental welfare. IISER Bhopal has a novel educational program called ‘Undergraduate Clubs for Research Enthusiasts in Science and Technology’ (UG-CREST). It is a unique attempt to cultivate scientific attitudes in the early days of a young graduate student.

Besides, the Institute supports entrepreneurship through its Innovation and Incubation Center (IICE) funded by the Department of Science and Technology to foster innovation and encourage faculty and students to explore their entrepreneurial potential.

The Institute is also encouraging faculty members to file patents for their research work which can lead to valuable innovations and advancements in various fields.

In addition, IISER Bhopal is also inviting entrepreneurs from different areas to give lectures to students to expose them to real-world experiences and insights which significantly enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem and create a well-rounded learning experience. (ANI)

