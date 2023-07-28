Kolkata, July 28: An Indian couple from West Bengal decided to sell their 8-month-old child owing to the urge of having an expensive smartphone to post social media videos. The shocking incident took place in the North 24 Paraganas region of the state and was reported to the police by a neighbour who became concerned after the absence of the infant.

The infant's father, Jaydev and mother, Sathi, were taken into custody by Khardah police. Additionally, the authorities detained Priyanka Ghosh, who purchased the infant from the struggling parents. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

Neighbours Raise the Alert

The couple's sudden intentions to go across West Bengal to film reels and the absence of the infant prompted concerns among their neighbours in the Panihati Gandhinagar neighbourhood. The couple, who also have a 7-year-old daughter, reportedly admitted to selling their infant when pressed further.

The authorities were notified by the neighbours, who then detained the pair. They acknowledged selling their child in order to purchase an iPhone. The couple is further involved in substance addiction, according to their neighbours.

Baby Rescued

The infant was rescued from Ghosh in the Khardah area by the authorities. Jaydev was also found shouting at his daughter but was detained after the police were notified, said local councilman Tarak Guha. The police have opened a probe into the matter and are currently interrogating the couple, according to a Barrackpore commissioner officer. Tamil Nadu Baby Selling Case: Health Secretary Directs Namakkal DC to Probe Matter.

Locals claim that the couple toured around the state and visited numerous locations, including Digha and Mandarmani coastal beaches for their honeymoon, after selling their baby.

