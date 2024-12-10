Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Researchers have developed an advanced biological method to convert methane and carbon dioxide into cleaner biofuels using methanotrophic bacteria.

"The research, co-authored by Prof Debasish Das and Dr Krishna Kalyani Sahoo, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, has been published in Fuel, a leading journal by Elsevier," as per a release from IIT Guwahati.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar’s uncle Kidnapped from Hadapsar area by unidentified persons, Found Killed Hours Later.

The study addresses two pressing global challenges: the harmful environmental impact of greenhouse gases and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves.

Methane, a greenhouse gas that is 27-30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, is a significant contributor to global warming. While turning methane and carbon dioxide into liquid fuels can reduce emissions and provide renewable energy, existing chemical methods are energy-intensive, expensive, and produce toxic by-products, limiting their scalability.

Also Read | SM Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Former Karnataka CM’s Demise, Hails Him as ‘Remarkable Leader’.

IIT Guwahati team has developed a fully biological process that uses Methylosinus trichosporium, a type of methanotrophic bacteria, to convert methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol under mild operating conditions.

"Unlike traditional chemical methods, this process eliminates the need for expensive catalysts, avoids toxic by-products, and operates in a more energy-efficient manner. The innovative two-stage process involves: Capturing methane to generate bacteria-based biomass and utilising the biomass to convert carbon dioxide into methanol," the release read.

The team further optimised the process using advanced engineering techniques to improve gas solubility, significantly enhancing methanol yields.

The bio-methanol produced was blended with diesel (5-20% ratios) and tested in a four-stroke diesel engine. Key results include Emission Reductions: Up to 87% reduction in carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen sulphide, and smoke emissions. Improved Efficiency: Diesel-methanol blends outperformed pure diesel in fuel consumption, energy efficiency, and engine performance, while maintaining similar mechanical efficiency.

Speaking about the research, Prof Debasish Das, Dept of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, said, "This research is a breakthrough as it demonstrates that bio-methanol, derived from bacteria feeding on methane and carbon dioxide, can be a viable alternative to fossil fuels. Unlike conventional biofuels that rely on crops and create competition with food production, our method uses greenhouse gases, avoiding the 'food vs. fuel' issue. It is an environmentally and economically viable solution, utilising inexpensive resources while contributing to emissions reduction."

The biological conversion of methane and carbon dioxide into bio-methanol not only provides a cleaner fuel alternative but also has industrial applications as a precursor for producing chemicals like formaldehyde and acetic acid. This process offers immense potential to decarbonise critical industries, including oil and gas, refineries, and chemical manufacturing, paving the way for a more sustainable future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)